Elliott turned aside 27 of 29 shots Monday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

Elliott was coming off a tough start Wednesday against Buffalo in which he was pulled after allowed four goals on 16 shots. He responded well on the road against the Bruins and secured his third win in his last four appearances. Elliott endured a dreadful month of March with an .847 save percentage in 11 games, but he's off to a nice start to April.