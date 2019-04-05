Flyers' Brian Elliott: Barely involved
Elliott was pulled just 6:58 into Thursday's game after he allowed four goals on five shots, in what finished as a 7-3 loss to the Blues.
Elliott couldn't stop a beach ball Thursday and wound up being replaced by Carter Hart less than seven minutes into the game. The veteran netminder has barely seen the net of late, with his last win coming back on Mar. 11. As a result, across all formats, Elliott should not be viewed as a viable fantasy option.
