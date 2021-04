Elliott will tend the twine for Tuesday's road game versus New Jersey, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Elliott hasn't lost in regulation in his previous three outings in which he posted a 2-0-1 record and 1.94 GAA. The Flyers are likely long shots to secure a playoff spot at this point, so the club could opt to give Alex Lyon a few extra starts, as least until Carter Hart (knee) is cleared to return.