Flyers' Brian Elliott: Between pipes Monday
Elliott will defend the cage against the Penguins on Monday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Elliott will be hoping to shake off a six-game losing streak in one of the NHL's fiercest rivalry games. Despite replacing the departed Steve Mason with Elliott, the Flyers continue to struggle in goal. Another poor performance by the 32-year-old could open the door for Michal Neuvirth to get a shot -- not that he has fared any better in his limited appearances (2-4-1 with a 2.59 GAA).
