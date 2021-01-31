Elliott will defend the home net in Sunday's game against the Islanders, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hart started in net in Saturday's overtime win against the Islanders, and Elliott will get the nod for the rematch. Elliott has made two starts this season, posting a 40-save shutout and an .885 save percentage in his other outing.
