Flyers' Brian Elliott: Between pipes Tuesday
Interim coach Scott Gordon said Elliott would be in goal for the Flyers in Tuesday's game against the Sabres, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Flyers don't expect Carter Hart (lower body) to resume on-ice work until the weekend, leaving Elliott and Cam Talbot to handle the netminding duties for at least a handful of additional games. Elliott will earn a second straight start and make his fourth straight appearance Tuesday after he previously replaced Hart in the two games prior to the rookie getting hurt. Since returning from injured reserve, Elliott has stopped 91 of the 97 shots (.938 save percentage) sent his way.
More News
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Squeaks out victory•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting in outdoor game Saturday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Makes relief appearance in big loss•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Records 22 saves in relief•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Recalled from conditioning loan•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Could be cleared for Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...