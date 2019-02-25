Flyers' Brian Elliott: Between pipes Tuesday

Interim coach Scott Gordon said Elliott would be in goal for the Flyers in Tuesday's game against the Sabres, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Flyers don't expect Carter Hart (lower body) to resume on-ice work until the weekend, leaving Elliott and Cam Talbot to handle the netminding duties for at least a handful of additional games. Elliott will earn a second straight start and make his fourth straight appearance Tuesday after he previously replaced Hart in the two games prior to the rookie getting hurt. Since returning from injured reserve, Elliott has stopped 91 of the 97 shots (.938 save percentage) sent his way.