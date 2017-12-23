Flyers' Brian Elliott: Between posts for 11th straight game

Elliott will make his 11th consecutive start Saturday, squaring off against host Columbus, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Elliott took a loss to the Sabres on Friday night -- his 400th career appearance -- as third-year scoring sensation Jack Eichel dumped the puck into the empty net twice. The Flyers have little choice but to go back to the well with Elliott, as alternate goalie Michal Neuvirth (leg) remains on injured reserve and emergency tender Alex Lyon has yet to make his NHL debut, let alone be thrown into the fire against a tough Blue Jackets team.