Elliott turned aside all 23 shots he faced in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Sabres.

The veteran netminder looked very good in recording his second shutout of the season, both of which have come against Buffalo. He's pushed his way into a timeshare with Carter Hart, at least for the moment, and on the season Elliott has a dazzling 6-1-0 record with a 2.03 GAA and .931 save percentage.