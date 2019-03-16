Flyers' Brian Elliott: Blitzed by Leafs

Elliott stopped 44 of 51 shots in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Remarkably, the two teams weren't able to light the lamp at either end until after the 12-minute mark of the first period, but after that all heck broke loose. The 51 shots were a season high for Elliott, topping the 48 he faced in an 8-2 loss to the Sharks on Oct. 9, and the rough outing leaves him with a 2.79 GAA and .912 save percentage on the campaign.