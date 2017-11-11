Flyers' Brian Elliott: Blocking home cage Saturday

Elliott will be sent between the pipes as Saturday's home starter versus the Wild, NHL.com reports.

Elliott has recorded a 6-3-1 record, 2.90 GAA and .903 save percentage through his first 10 games. Those rate stats seem awful at first glance, but they must be viewed from the proper lens; consider that the league's GAA is currently at 2.85, which stands as the highest rate in 12 years. If you're more of a "what have you done for me lately" type of person, then you'd be confident rolling with Elliott since he's fresh off a 38-save win over the Blackhawks.