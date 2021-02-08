Elliott will tend the road twine Tuesday against the Capitals, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Carter Hart's game has been inconsistent, while Elliott has flashed some impressive performances thus far, recording a .929 save percentage and a 3-1-0 record. The 35-year-old will draw a tough start, especially if Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocol) returns to action, as the Capitals rank fourth in the league with 3.58 goals per game.