Flyers' Brian Elliott: Bounces back versus Islanders

Elliott allowed two goals on 27 shots in a 5-2 victory against the Islanders on Saturday.

The veteran rewarded Flyers coach Scott Gordon for turning back to him after he got the hook upon yielding four goals on 19 shots Wednesday. Elliott has been rather inconsistent, but he is 4-1-1 with a .918 save percentage in six games since returning as a consistent starter on Feb. 23. Overall, Elliott is 10-8-1 with a 2.62 GAA and .916 save percentage in 22 games this season.