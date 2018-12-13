Flyers' Brian Elliott: Bound for Philly to be reexamined
Elliott (lower body) was forced to return to Philadelphia for further medical evaluation, which raises the concern about his injury, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
The Flyers are in Edmonton preparing for Friday's road game against the Oilers, but Elliott was rerouted back home for what appears to be an urgent medical appointment. Philadelphia's goaltending situation has been in a constant state of flux, and with Michal Neuvirth also heading home to be with his wife, who is expecting, Alex Lyon has been recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley as the interim No. 2 goalie behind rookie Anthony Stolarz.
