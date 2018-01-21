Flyers' Brian Elliott: Breaks slump
Elliott allowed one goal on 28 shots in a 2-1 overtime victory against the Capitals on Sunday.
His first season with the Flyers has been far from ideal, but perhaps Elliott is breaking out of his slump. Prior to Sunday, Elliott had allowed at least three goals in each of the last seven games, and during that stretch, he owned a .861 save percentage. The Flyers did manage to win four of those games, but his owners would certainly like to see him post numbers closer to what he had Sunday.
