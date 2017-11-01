Flyers' Brian Elliott: Called upon for Wednesday start

Elliott will man the crease in Wednesday's contest with Chicago, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

During his last start, Elliott conceded the win to Arizona, their first of the season, allowing four goals on 34 shots. After that performance, Elliott owns a 5-2-1 record -- a remarkable feat when you consider that he has a 3.23 GAA and .884 save percentage. It hasn't all been bad for Elliott in 2017-18, as he's allowed two or fewer goals in four appearances, but he's also allowed four or more goals on three occasions. Despite losing their past three games, Chicago will enter Wednesday's tilt with three days of rest under their belt and will be playing in front of a raucous United Center crowd.