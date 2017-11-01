Flyers' Brian Elliott: Called upon for Wednesday start
Elliott will man the crease in Wednesday's contest with Chicago, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
During his last start, Elliott conceded the win to Arizona, their first of the season, allowing four goals on 34 shots. After that performance, Elliott owns a 5-2-1 record -- a remarkable feat when you consider that he has a 3.23 GAA and .884 save percentage. It hasn't all been bad for Elliott in 2017-18, as he's allowed two or fewer goals in four appearances, but he's also allowed four or more goals on three occasions. Despite losing their past three games, Chicago will enter Wednesday's tilt with three days of rest under their belt and will be playing in front of a raucous United Center crowd.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...