Flyers' Brian Elliott: Can't deny recent success
Elliott made 28 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over Columbus.
His season numbers aren't impressive, but you can't deny his recent success. Elliott is 3-2 in his last five starts and 5-2-1 with two shutouts since Jan 15. Carter Hart is back from injury, but Elliott is a worthy play whenever he's in the blue paint.
