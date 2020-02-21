Play

Flyers' Brian Elliott: Can't deny recent success

Elliott made 28 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over Columbus.

His season numbers aren't impressive, but you can't deny his recent success. Elliott is 3-2 in his last five starts and 5-2-1 with two shutouts since Jan 15. Carter Hart is back from injury, but Elliott is a worthy play whenever he's in the blue paint.

