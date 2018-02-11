Flyers' Brian Elliott: Captures victory over Coyotes
Elliott allowed three goals on 27 shots in a 4-3 shootout victory over the Coyotes on Saturday.
The veteran goaltender looked great in his return to the net on Tuesday, but in his two starts since then, he's yielded six goals combined to the Canadiens and Coyotes, which are two teams that haven't exactly been offensive juggernauts this season. Still, it's good to see Elliott back in the net because he is a far superior option to Michal Neuvirth or Alex Lyon.
