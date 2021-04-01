Elliott allowed four goals on 16 shots before being pulled late in the second period of Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Sabres.

Elliott was seeking his third straight win but couldn't make it to the second intermission against a Buffalo squad that was winless in its last 18 games coming into the night. Elliott received little help from his teammates on any of the four goals, including the game's opening tally that bounced off of Elliott's own defenseman in front. The 35-year-old is 9-5-1 on the year with a 2.99 GAA and .888 save percentage.