Flyers' Brian Elliott: Chased in second period

Elliott gave up five goals on 19 shots in the first two periods of Game 1, giving way to Petr Mrazek in a 7-0 loss to the Penguins on Wednesday.

This was simply a night to forget for Badger Brian, as the Penguins took control of the contest early and never let up. Elliott's going to have to be much better moving forward if the Flyers are going to have any hope of lasting long against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.