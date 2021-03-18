Elliott gave up five goals on 13 shots Wednesday in a 9-0 loss to the Rangers.

Elliott was mercifully pulled in favor of Carter Hart less than four minutes into the middle frame after New York's Jacob Trouba made it a 5-0 game. Hart didn't fare much better than his teammate, getting blitzed for four goals over the remainder of the period. The 35-year-old Elliott had enjoyed a decent start to his season but the wheels have come off in March. Over his last three appearances alone, he's allowed 12 goals on just 44 shots for a ghastly .727 save percentage.