Flyers' Brian Elliott: Cleared for Tuesday
Elliott (lower body) was activated from injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's contest in Carolina.
The former Wisconsin Badger was sidelined for the last four games while dealing with the injury and Philadelphia came out on the losing end in each tilt. Elliott, who's 19-11-7 with a 2.77 GAA and .908 save percentage, has performed just about as advertised in his first season with the Flyers and has established himself as the team's No. 1 goaltender. Expect the team to announce whether or not Elliott will be starting Tuesday's contest at some point before puck drop.
