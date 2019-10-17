Flyers' Brian Elliott: Comes off bench in road loss
Elliott stopped six of eight shots in relief of starter Carter Hart on Wednesday in a 6-3 loss to the Oilers.
The 34-year-old came off the bench with the Flyers trailing 4-1 late in the second period. Elliott gave up a power-play goal to Leon Draisaitl two minutes after entering the game and then an even strength goal by Brandon Manning early in the third period. It was just the second appearance of the season for Elliott, the clear No. 2 behind Hart, who was off to a fantastic start to the year prior to Wednesday's shellacking.
