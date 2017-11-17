Flyers' Brian Elliott: Comes up short against Jets

Elliott stopped 31 of 33 shots in Thursday's shootout loss to Winnipeg.

This marks the third straight game where Elliott has turned in an excellent performance and the Flyers have failed to get him the victory. While the losses have piled up, Elliott has quietly brought his save percentage up to .912 on the season and taken command of the starting gig. The veteran will start getting rewarded if he keeps up this strong play, so don't be put off by his 6-5-2 record.