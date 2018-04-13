Flyers' Brian Elliott: Confirmed Game 2 starter

Elliott will indeed get the start for Friday's Game 2 against the Penguins, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Elliott posted a disastrous showing in Game 1 that resulted in him being pulled from the contest during the second period after he surrendered five goals on 19 shots to the Flyers' cross-state rivals. Petr Mrazek, who replaced Elliott on Wednesday, will return to the backup role Friday after stopping 12 of the 14 shots he faced in the 7-0 rout. However, Elliott will likely have a shorter leash this time around as the Flyers look to avoid a 2-0 deficit in the opening-round matchup.