Flyers' Brian Elliott: Confirmed in net Tuesday

Elliott (lower body) will defend the visitors' crease Tuesday against the Hurricanes, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.

Elliott has missed each of the team's last four contests due to his lower-body ailment, but he will retake the ice for Tuesday evening's affair attempting to pick up where he left off. Prior to the injury, the veteran netminder had notched two consecutive victories. They both came on the road and Elliott will take to the road with his teammates Tuesday to take on a Hurricanes team notching a paltry 2.48 goals per game at home this season.