Elliott will start in the home net for Tuesday's game against the Sabres, Charlie O'Connor of The Athletic reports.

Elliott came in for relief of Carter Hart in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Sabres, and he allowed two goals on 15 shots. This will be the 35-year-old's first start of the year. The Ontario native struggled last season over 31 appearances, producing an .899 save percentage and a 2.87 GAA.