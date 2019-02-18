Flyers' Brian Elliott: Could be cleared for Tuesday
It's possible that Elliott (lower body) could be cleared to play as early as Tuesday against Tampa Bay, the Philadelphia Enquirer reports.
Elliott's window to be Carter Hart's primary backup could be short, depending upon when Cam Talbot's visa issues get cleared.
