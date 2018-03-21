Flyers' Brian Elliott: Could return in regular season's final week

Flyers GM Ron Hextall hopes Elliott (lower body) will be able to return for the final week of the regular season, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With alternate goalie Michal Neuvirth (lower body) still without a timeline for his return, relative newcomer Petr Mrazek struggling mightily, and rookie Alex Lyon the only other feasible option, there's been a lot of interest in knowing how close to a return Elliott is for a Philadelphia team hoping to at least claim a wild-card spot for entry into the postseason. Assuming he does return in that final week, there will be a maximum of four games left for Elliott to potentially draw into.