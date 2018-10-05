Flyers' Brian Elliott: Cruises to win over Vegas
Elliott made 23 saves in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Could Vegas be turning back into a pumpkin in Year 2? While it's only one game, the Golden Knights looked nothing like the powerhouse team that won the Western Conference a season ago. Vegas scored first and last, but Philadelphia carried play in between with five unanswered goals. Owners who trusted Elliott despite what seemed like a nightmare matchup were rewarded for their faith.
