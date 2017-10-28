Flyers' Brian Elliott: Daunting match on tap
Elliott will see shots from the Maple Leafs as Saturday's road starter.
Toronto currently boasts the league's top offense, as it's burying a whopping 4.3 goals per game. Elliott allowed six goals on only 25 shots to the Ducks in his last start, so we understand if fantasy owners would prefer to stream a different netminder on Saturday's heavy DFS slate.
