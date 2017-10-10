Flyers' Brian Elliott: Defending goal Tuesday

Elliott will be the starting goalie for Tuesday night's contest in Nashville, John Boruk of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Elliott will look to keep his undefeated streak alive after putting up two decent games to start the season. The Flyers defense managed to allow only 23 shots on goal during their Saturday victory in Anaheim, so it will be interesting to see if they can contain a Predators team that so far ranks 29th in the league in shots per game but is also preparing for its home opener Tuesday night.