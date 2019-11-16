Flyers' Brian Elliott: Defending net Saturday
Elliott will protect the home twine in Saturday's matchup against the Islanders, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Elliott will retake the crease for the first time in a week since the Flyers are on the latter half of back-to-back contests. It's a fairly neutral matchup since the Islanders rank 17th in the league with 2.60 goals per road game, while Elliott has a .909 save percentage and 2.88 GAA over nine appearances this season.
