Flyers' Brian Elliott: Divisional test looms
Elliott will start in goal Wednesday evening against the visiting Capitals, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.
Past injuries have derailed Elliott's chances of recording his fifth consecutive campaign of 40-plus games, but his rate stats this season -- comprised of a 2.50 GAA and .920 save percentage -- are serviceable as a whole. He'll now field shots against a Capitals team that ranks seventh in the league in road scoring at 3.18 goals per game.
