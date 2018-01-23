Flyers' Brian Elliott: Drawing second consecutive start Tuesday

Elliott will take on the Red Wings as a road starter Tuesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Elliott was excluded from games against the Maple Leafs and Devils, respectively, before stunning the Capitals with a 27-save win at their home rink Sunday. He's been wildly inconsistent and it's amounted to an 18-11-7 record, 2.79 GAA and .908 save percentage through 37 games this year. Elliott hasn't treated his fantasy owners to a shutout this season, but he has more favorable odds than normal of accomplishing that feat in this next contest, as the Red Wings only rank 26th offensively and could be a bit taxed after shutting out the Devils on the road Monday evening.