Flyers' Brian Elliott: Draws home nod versus Sens
Elliott will scuff up the home crease Monday against the Senators, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.
Rookie netminder Carter Hart has put his lower-body injury behind him and will serve in a backup role, but Elliott gets the start against the league's worst team on the heels of four wins in his past six starts. While key forward Jakub Voracek is serving the first half of a two-game suspension, Elliott's mates should still provide him with plenty of support against a Senators club that's racked up a mere 52 points through 69 games, including a 1-8-1 record over the past 10.
