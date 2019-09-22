Flyers' Brian Elliott: Draws Monday's start

Elliott will start in Monday's road game versus the Bruins, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Elliott will play the whole game, and expected starter Carter Hart will play the entire contest Thursday versus the Rangers. The veteran backstop struggled at times last year with a .907 save percentage and 2.96 GAA, but he has the backup job locked down.

