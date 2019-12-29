Play

Flyers' Brian Elliott: Draws start in Anaheim

Elliott will guard the crease for Sunday's game in Anaheim, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After Carter Hart allowed six goals to the Sharks on Saturday, it's no surprise that Elliott will go to work Sunday. The veteran netminder has allowed 10 goals on 51 shots in his last two appearances, giving him a 3.02 GAA and .903 save percentage this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories