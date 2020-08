Elliott will guard the cage for Game 4 against the Islanders on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Elliott will be tasked with trying to even up the series at 2-2 after Carter Hart and the Flyers lost Game 3 on the first night of the back-to-back Saturday. In two appearances this postseason (one in relief), the 35-year-old has allowed two goals on 23 shots.