Elliott stopped 29 of 32 shots Sunday in a 4-3 shootout victory over New Jersey.

Elliott appeared headed toward defeat until teammate Claude Giroux scored twice -- both with Elliott on the bench for an extra attacker -- in the final two minutes to send the game into overtime. Elliott stopped four of six shots in the shootout, including a stop on Nico Hischier to clinch the Philadelphia win. The rally improved Elliott's record to 13-6-2 with a 2.88 GAA and .896 save percentage.