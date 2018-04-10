Flyers' Brian Elliott: Entering playoffs as team's top option

Elliott is considered Philadelphia's go-to goalie for the Stanley Cup playoffs, The Inquirer reports. As such, it's implied that Elliott will assume the road net for Game 1 against the Penguins on Wednesday.

The Flyers were pleasantly surprised by Elliott's relatively quick return from core-muscle surgery, with the 33-year-old defeating the Hurricanes and Rangers in succession last week -- this not only helped the Flyers clinch a playoff berth but it allowed Flyers goalie coach Kim Dillabaugh to assess Elliott's readiness for the playoffs. Elliott, who turned 33 years old Monday, posted a 23-11-7 record, 2.66 GAA and .909 save percentage through 42 starts and 43 total appearances in 2017-18. It appears that Petr Mrazek, who was pried away from Detroit on Feb. 19, will serve as the backup throughout the postseason.