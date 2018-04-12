Flyers' Brian Elliott: Expected Game 2 starter

Despite being yanked in the second period of Wednesday's Game 1 against the Penguins, Elliott is expected to be in net Friday for Game 2, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Elliott posted a putrid start to the 2017-18 playoffs Wednesday, surrendering five goals on 19 shots before his exit. While fans from the City of Brotherly Love may not agree with the decision, coach Dave Hakstol appears set to give his experienced netminder another chance between the pipes. However, his leash will likely be much shorter next time around, with Petr Mrazek lying in wait and Michal Neuvirth's (lower body) return potentially not far off.