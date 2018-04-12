Flyers' Brian Elliott: Expected Game 2 starter
Despite being yanked in the second period of Wednesday's Game 1 against the Penguins, Elliott is expected to be in net Friday for Game 2, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Elliott posted a putrid start to the 2017-18 playoffs Wednesday, surrendering five goals on 19 shots before his exit. While fans from the City of Brotherly Love may not agree with the decision, coach Dave Hakstol appears set to give his experienced netminder another chance between the pipes. However, his leash will likely be much shorter next time around, with Petr Mrazek lying in wait and Michal Neuvirth's (lower body) return potentially not far off.
More News
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Chased in second period•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Entering playoffs as team's top option•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Heads into postseason in style•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Back in goal Saturday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Wins in return•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Gearing up for return Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...