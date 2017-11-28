Flyers' Brian Elliott: Extends losing streak to seven

Elliott stopped 47 of 52 shots in a 5-4 Monday loss to Pittsburgh.

It's hard for a netminder to play well when he's facing over 50 shots on the net, but that's what Elliott came up against, as the Penguins were firing everything at the net compared to Philadelphia. This was a little better given the deluge of shots, but four of five of his past outings have been under .905 in save percentage. That has to change for him to both keep his job with the Flyers and remain valuable to his fantasy owners.