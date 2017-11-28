Flyers' Brian Elliott: Extends losing streak to seven
Elliott stopped 47 of 52 shots in a 5-4 Monday loss to Pittsburgh.
It's hard for a netminder to play well when he's facing over 50 shots on the net, but that's what Elliott came up against, as the Penguins were firing everything at the net compared to Philadelphia. This was a little better given the deluge of shots, but four of five of his past outings have been under .905 in save percentage. That has to change for him to both keep his job with the Flyers and remain valuable to his fantasy owners.
More News
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Between pipes Monday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Loses sixth straight start•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Gets starting nod for Friday's tilt•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Gives up four in loss•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: In goal Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Enters Tuesday's game in relief role•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...