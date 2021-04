Elliott will protect the home net in Sunday's game versus the Devils, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Carter Hart (knee) is out, so Elliott will get a chance to nab his 13th win. The 36-year-old netminder has been impressive in April with a .917 save percentage and a 3-1-1 record. The Devils have won just one of their last 14 games, and they averaged 2.8 goals in that stretch.