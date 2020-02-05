Flyers' Brian Elliott: Facing Devils

Elliott will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game versus New Jersey, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Elliott was unbeatable in his last start Monday against Detroit, turning aside all 16 shots he faced en route to an easy 3-0 victory. The 34-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Devils team that's gone 1-3-3 in its last seven games.