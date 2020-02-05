Flyers' Brian Elliott: Facing Devils
Elliott will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game versus New Jersey, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Elliott was unbeatable in his last start Monday against Detroit, turning aside all 16 shots he faced en route to an easy 3-0 victory. The 34-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Devils team that's gone 1-3-3 in its last seven games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.