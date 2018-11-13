Elliott will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Panthers, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Elliott has been red hot recently, picking up four consecutive wins while posting a fantastic 1.12 GAA and .960 save percentage over that span. The veteran backstop will look to keep rolling and secure his seventh victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a surging Panthers team that's also won four straight.

