Flyers' Brian Elliott: Facing off against Habs

Elliott will protect the road net for Saturday's matchup against the Canadiens, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Elliott gets the nod on the second half of back-to-back games, and the Flyers should feel comfortable deploying him. The 34-year-old backstop has a .933 save percentage and 3-0-1 record over his last four starts, and he's 6-2-2 overall this year. The Canadiens offer a strong offensive push, however, as they rank ninth with 3.32 goals per game.