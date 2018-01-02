Flyers' Brian Elliott: Facing Penguins on Tuesday
Elliott will make his 14th straight start when the Flyers take on the Penguins on Tuesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Elliott has been very solid over the stretch of 13 consecutive starts, pooling together eight wins to go with a .927 save percentage and 2.15 GAA, though he has managed to only pull off one victory over the course of his last four starts. Nevertheless, Pittsburgh enters Tuesday's contest having lost four of its last six contests, as well as its last three on the road, so Elliott could be a decent start here.
