Flyers' Brian Elliott: Falls to Jackets in OT

Elliott stopped 36 of 40 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Appearing in his fifth straight game, Elliott took his first loss since recovering from a lower-body injury and rejoining the Flyers. His 2.55 GAA and .931 save percentage over that stretch are still impressive, but he'll get a rest Friday as Cam Talbot makes his first start for Philly against the Devils.