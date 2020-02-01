Flyers' Brian Elliott: Falls to Pens in OT

Elliott turned aside 16 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

The 34-year-old shut out Pittsburgh in his last start before the All-Star break, but the Pens took their revenge in this one, lulling Elliott to sleep in the first period before erupting for three goals on 12 shots in the second, and finally winning it on a Sidney Crosby tally in OT. Elliott still put together a solid January, going 3-0-2 through six appearances with a 2.58 GAA and .899 save percentage, and he'll remain the Flyers' No. 1 netminder until Carter Hart (abdomen) gets healthy.