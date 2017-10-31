Flyers' Brian Elliott: Falters in overtime

Elliott halted 30 of 34 shots on the way to a 4-3 overtime home loss to the Coyotes on Monday.

It initially appeared that Elliott was doomed since he allowed the game's first three goals, but then his allied skaters put three of their own on the board to force bonus hockey. However, Arizona defenseman Alex Goligoski's overtime goal was crafted on an odd-man rush to give the 'Yotes their first win of the season. As for Elliott, he's been up-and-down with his performance in this infant stage of the 2017-18 campaign. While he's snagged five wins in eight starts, his peripherals (3.23 GAA, .884 save percentage) are horrendous.